Michael Whatley to Newsmax: NBC Has Selective Outrage

Michael Whatley, the newly elected chair of the Republican National Committee, told Newsmax on Wednesday that NBC News' employees showed "selective outrage" over the hiring of former RNC co-Chair Ronna McDaniel.

McDaniel was hired by NBC News on Friday to be a conservative political commentator on the network, but that relationship lasted four days and with only one pre-scheduled on-camera appearance, The New York Times reported. After NBC News' top on-air talent voiced great discomfort with McDaniel's hiring, she was dismissed Tuesday.

"You have Jen Psaki who walks directly out of the Biden White House and onto the MSNBC set, and not a single one of their journalists cried foul," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Former President Donald Trump weighed in on Truth Social on Wednesday, slamming the network for their decision posting, "The sick degenerates over at MSDNC are really running NBC, and there seems nothing Chairman Brian Roberts can do about it."

Whatley said it will be an uphill battle trying to get equal airtime on any mainstream media network, but that the RNC is "happy" to put in the work.

"The nice thing is that we've got a great communicator in Donald J. Trump, and he is going to be able to take his message directly out to the media, and he is going to be able to communicate directly with American voters," Whatley said.

