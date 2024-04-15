Tim Scott to Newsmax: Biden's Dereliction of Duty Led to Mideast Violence

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday Iran’s attack on Israel on Saturday is yet another example of President Joe Biden’s “dereliction of duty” regarding Middle East foreign policy.

Despite President Joe Biden telling Iran “don’t,” the Islamic regime targeted Israel on Saturday with more than 300 drones and missiles. Fortunately, a reported 99% of them were intercepted – by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, and with help from the U.S., Britain, France, and Jordan.

“Here's what we know about Joe Biden,” Scott told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “Weakness on his part actually invites conflict and chaos. When we had Donald Trump as our president, what happened in the Middle East? The strength of Donald Trump led to the Abraham Accords, and because of the Abraham Accords, even this past weekend, it was a strength of Donald Trump and the Abraham Accords that greenlighted a response from Arab nations to be supportive of Israel.

“The contrast could not be more clear and the dereliction of duty of Joe Biden stands out in front as shameful, disgusting, and violent. It leads to violence here at home and abroad. It's ridiculous.”

Scott said Biden emboldened Iran by releasing billions of dollars in frozen assets, including $6 billion in exchange for five American detainees, as well as easing sanctions on Iran’s oil exports.

“If you actually want to stop violence in the Middle East, if you want to stop a Jewish genocide, you hit them where it hurts,” Scott, who reportedly is among the candidates to be Trump’s running mate in November. “What you don't do is release $6 billion in August. What you don't do is release $10 billion in November. What you don't do is relax sanctions on their oil; 40% of their economy comes from oil.

“What you do is what Donald Trump did.”

