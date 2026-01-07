Tim Pawlenty to Newsmax: Residents Violent Toward ICE

Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty told Newsmax on Wednesday that the left in Minnesota is fomenting violence against immigration officers.

Pawlenty, a Republican, appeared on "The Right Squad" after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good on Wednesday morning in Minneapolis.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the officer was struck by a vehicle before he shot and killed Good.

Pawlenty said he has seen video circulating of the shooting and he said it supports the idea the officer may have been at risk.

"I really was disappointed that those two leaders [Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey] were basically condemning that officer before any fair gathering of the evidence even occurred," Pawlenty said.

Pawlenty, who served two terms as governor, also criticized the rhetoric of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who has said people should put their bodies at risk to protest ICE enforcement activity.

"You have the left saying ICE is putting the community at risk by their mere presence," he said.

"But the reason there's a problem is because community leaders and community members are being violent toward ICE," Pawlenty added.

"The situation is predictably out of control, in part because there's a call to action from the left to do what was just told by Peggy Flanagan," he continued. "Go put your body at risk, which means, you know, go and obstruct."

Pawlenty said he expects prosecutors to bring charges against the officer who fatally shot Good.

"I hope that doesn't happen without great evidence," he said. "He deserves or she deserves a fair hearing."

Pawlenty added that Hennepin County District Attorney Mary Moriarty has been biased against the police and in favor of criminals.

