Rep. Hunt to Newsmax: The Left Always Calls for More Violence

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, accused Democrat leaders and the political left of encouraging violence following the fatal shooting of an ICE protester in Minneapolis, during an appearance on Newsmax Wednesday on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

An ICE agent fatally shot a 37-year-old woman who authorities said attempted to strike an officer with her SUV during an encounter caught on video.

The congressman called the shooting "tragic, but completely avoidable," arguing that the woman would still be alive had she followed officers' commands.

"What really is more disturbing to me is the response from the left," Hunt said, asserting that progressive leaders routinely escalate tensions after such incidents.

"They always clamor for more violence. They always clamor for more rioting."

Hunt sharply criticized Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for comments suggesting the National Guard could be used to block federal ICE operations, comparing the move to open defiance of federal authority and warning that it risks civil conflict.

He also took aim at Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other Democrats who have framed protesting ICE as a "patriotic duty."

"What do you think is going to happen when you get 3, 4, 5,000 people out there, some of whom are paid agitators, thinking it's their patriotic duty to oppose ICE?" Hunt said.

The Texas lawmaker, a military veteran, defended ICE agents as professionals enforcing existing law and said the violence seen in "liberal bastions" like Minneapolis will continue unless officials stop inflaming protests and support law enforcement.

"These agents are putting their lives on the line to protect Americans," Hunt said.

"The violence must stop. Respect law enforcement, respect the rule of law, and follow the laws on the books," he concluded.

