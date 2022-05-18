×
Tags: tim burchett | ufo | uap | hearing

Rep. Tim Burchett to Newsmax: UFO Hearing 'Was a Cover-Up'

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 01:17 PM

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the House's hearing on UFO activity earlier this week "was a cover-up" and "a total joke."

Burchett, who sits on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, told "Wake Up America" that he was not "allowed to be in the classified meeting" about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or UAPs, and he "was actually not allowed to ask a question."

He added, "I believe it was a cover-up."

Burchett said that the hearing should have shown a video taken by a Navy pilot, "but no, they instead showed some picture of a video … and they tried to freeze the frame and even [House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif.,] said, 'What am I looking at here? What is this?' And the naval intelligence officer went out and said, 'Well, we can freeze this frame.' The best technology in the world couldn't freeze one frame in a 30-second video."

He added, "It was a total joke, that's why people that question about UFOs continue to question, because Washington, D.C. continues in this cover-up."

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 01:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

