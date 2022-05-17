×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: UFO | House | Hearing | Congress | Report | UAP

House Holds First Congressional Hearing on UFOs in 50 Years

an image from the department of defense from 2015 shows an unexplained object
A 2015 image from the Department of Defense shows an unexplained object. (Department of Defense via AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 May 2022 11:03 AM

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday held Congress’ first public hearing on government efforts to investigate UFO sightings in over 50 years, in which legislators warned that Unexplained Aerial Phenomena, or UAPs, pose a threat to national security.

The House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation subcommittee held the hearing, in which two U.S. intelligence officials testified about efforts to research UAPs.

"The American people expect and deserve their leaders in government and intelligence to seriously evaluate and respond to any potential national security risks — especially those we do not fully understand," Rep. André Carson, D-Ind., said in a statement, according to BBC News.

Pentagon officials during the hearing showed footage of UAPs captured by pilots. One video showed a spherical object in the distance, while another shows multiple glowing green triangles moving around in the sky, though these were later found to be drones.

“This time, other U.S. Navy assets also observed unmanned aerial systems nearby and we’re now reasonably confident that these triangles correlate the unmanned aerial systems in the air,” said deputy director of naval intelligence Scott W. Bray.

“We have detected no eliminations within the U.A.P. task force that would suggest it’s anything nonterrestrial in origin,” he added.

A video purportedly showing UFO activity over the South China Sea, filmed in November, recently went viral on social media, with many users questioning whether the large group of lights shown was part of a military exercise in the region or if it was something else, according to the Independent.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday held Congress’ first public hearing discussing government efforts to investigate UFO sightings in over 50 years, in which legislators warned that Unexplained Aerial Phenomena, or UAPs, pose a threat to national security.
UFO, House, Hearing, Congress, Report, UAP
254
2022-03-17
Tuesday, 17 May 2022 11:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved