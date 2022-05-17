House Holds First Congressional Hearing on UFOs in 50 Years

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday held Congress’ first public hearing on government efforts to investigate UFO sightings in over 50 years, in which legislators warned that Unexplained Aerial Phenomena, or UAPs, pose a threat to national security.

The House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation subcommittee held the hearing, in which two U.S. intelligence officials testified about efforts to research UAPs.

"The American people expect and deserve their leaders in government and intelligence to seriously evaluate and respond to any potential national security risks — especially those we do not fully understand," Rep. André Carson, D-Ind., said in a statement, according to BBC News.

Pentagon officials during the hearing showed footage of UAPs captured by pilots. One video showed a spherical object in the distance, while another shows multiple glowing green triangles moving around in the sky, though these were later found to be drones.

“This time, other U.S. Navy assets also observed unmanned aerial systems nearby and we’re now reasonably confident that these triangles correlate the unmanned aerial systems in the air,” said deputy director of naval intelligence Scott W. Bray.

“We have detected no eliminations within the U.A.P. task force that would suggest it’s anything nonterrestrial in origin,” he added.

A video purportedly showing UFO activity over the South China Sea, filmed in November, recently went viral on social media, with many users questioning whether the large group of lights shown was part of a military exercise in the region or if it was something else, according to the Independent.