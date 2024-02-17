Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Bobulinski Proved Biden Is 'Compromised'

Oversight Committee witness Tony Bobulinski's testimony this past week provided even more proof that President Joe Biden is "compromised," and now with his cognitive difficulties even more on display, the Democratic Party must realize that things need to change, Rep. Tim Burchett said on Newsmax Saturday.

"I think what we're going to see in the future is they're going to be prancing him out there and he's going to show more and more of his cognitive battles that he's going through, and that ultimately will be his defense," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

Bobulinski, a former business associate of the president's son Hunter Biden, testified to the Oversight Committee that the president was "an enabler" of several of his family's overseas business schemes that allowed foreign actors to him and the U.S. government.

Burchett said he expects California Gov. Gavin Newsom to be "brought out at some point."

"We've all had parents ... We've seen this," said Burchett. "We've seen the foot shuffling, the pausing, the trying to gather your thoughts. And, you know, and it's sad, but it's just the way it is."

Democrats must "make a change," he added, as "our country is too valuable to us to allow it to go any other way ... Our enemies are laughing. And our friends, our allies that we used to have, are questioning right now where the loyalty is going to be."

But the issue isn't being addressed, said Burchett, "because our Justice Department is compromised as well."

Meanwhile, he said he was impressed by Bobulinski's testimony, as "he sounded honest. He was super intelligent."

He added that the testimony involved "just minute details that your liars don't usually do. They usually get stumbled up."

The testimony also showed that "$20 million flowed through Hunter Biden to his family for what? Its influence. How are we even discussing this?" asked Burchett.

However, he said it's a misnomer to call Washington, D.C., a "swamp."

"The swamp is an ecosystem created by God," Burchett said. "It's a pretty cool thing. D.C. is an open sewer. It all just flows in. Nothing flows out. It's stagnated and it's rotten to the core."

