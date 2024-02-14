Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Bobulinski Testimony Damning for Biden

Testimony by former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee was enough to move forward with impeaching President Joe Biden, particularly after seeing Democrats with "panic in their eyes," Rep. James Comer, who chairs the committee, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"He was a very compelling witness," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that last week, Democrats had the report from special counsel Robert Hur "that essentially said Joe Biden was a mental invalid."

With Bobulinski, "they had a former Biden associate say that, yes, Joe Biden knew very well. Joe Biden met with all these foreign leaders, Joe Biden knew that they were working for China, and he thanked Tony Bobulinski for helping his son and brother get their foot in the door with China."

During his transcribed interview proceedings, Bobulinski, a key figure in the president's impeachment inquiry, confirmed previous testimony that Biden was "the brand" being sold to enrich his family, Comer said.

Bobulinski also testified that he and the president interacted, even though Biden has denied being in contact with his son's business associates.

Comer said "we're doing everything we can" to get the documents and other information involved in Hur's investigation into Biden on the documents that were stored at his home in Delaware and elsewhere.

Comer, along with Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., on Monday sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland to demand the Hur records, saying they are being considered as part of their ongoing impeachment inquiry into Biden's connection with his family's international business dealings.

"We've sent the first letter requesting it," Comer said. "We'll send the next one and then the next step after that is a full-blown subpoena that would come from Jim Jordan and myself."

The chairmen want to learn not only more about Biden's mental state but also if there were documents the Biden mishandled that pertained to Ukraine and China, Comer said.

Bobulinski proved that Joe Biden was the "big guy" in his son's business dealings, said Comer.

"He did so well, the Democrats on the Oversight Committee who were present for the transcribed interview couldn't handle the truth," said Comer. "They repeatedly screamed at him and cut him off when they had their time with him. I've never seen such behavior in a deposition."

Bobulinski also confirmed that he and Joe Biden met more than once and that the president "always knew what his family was doing," said Comer.

Bobulinski also explained Biden's connections with CEFC China Energy, which has ties to the Chinese Communist Party and was seeking to implement its Belt and Road Initiative in the United States.

"Joe Biden was working for China," said Comer. "That's what Tony Bobulinski said yesterday."

Meanwhile, public hearings are approaching, likely at the beginning of March, Comer said.

"We have the transcribed interview with Jim Biden in a few days, then at the end of this month, we have the deposition with Hunter Biden," said Comer. "After that you're going to see a full committee hearing."

However, the loss of a Republican vote in New York's 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday, where former Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi overturned the seat held by ousted Rep. George Santos, could impact a potential impeachment vote, Comer acknowledged.

"In a potential impeachment vote, we could only lose two votes," said Comer, pointing out that three Republicans voted against the move to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

