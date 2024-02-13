Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Bobulinski Can 'Connect the Dots'

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Tuesday that Hunter Biden's former business associate may be able to "connect the dots" for legislators investigating the Biden family's business dealings.

A former business associate of Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, testified before the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday about his claims that President Joe Biden acted as "an enabler" to his family's foreign business dealings that "sold out to foreign actors who were seeking to gain influence and access to Joe Biden and the United States government."

Whitaker, speaking to "Newsline" said, "Obviously he knows a lot of the Bidens' business dealings, especially during the vice presidency, and immediately thereafter."

He added that Bobulinski "sat in this very important meeting in 2017 on the sidelines of the Milken conference in Los Angeles and met with former vice president at the time, Joe Biden, met with Jim Biden and Hunter Biden, and they talked about this very important deal with China, with the Chinese energy company that has since gone bankrupt."

Whitaker also noted that Bobulinski wrote an email suggesting they hold a 10% portion of a joint Chinese venture for "the big guy," which he claims is a reference to President Biden.

The former attorney general said, "Tony obviously knows a lot of what's going on in this in this situation, and I think he can help connect the dots for the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees."

