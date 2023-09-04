Rep. Tim Burchett to Newsmax: Elderly, Weak Are Swamp's 'Gravy Train'

The proverbial swamp is not going to move to remove cognitively compromised leaders in Congress, because they are the "gravy train" for hangers-on and Washington, D.C., opportunists, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said on Newsmax.

"My theory on this thing is that the swamp – the people that support these candidates that are in those offices, the staff members, if you will – a lot of them have been there, have been entrenched so long that this is their gravy train," Burchett told Monday's "Wake Up America." "It's all about them. It's not about the person in that office or even the people back home.

"And so you've got these huge staffs that support these people that tell you where to go, that direct you around, tell you when it's lunch time, when you can take a bathroom break, when you go vote, how to vote.

"Those are the people that are the ones that are pulling this thing."

Burchett is a burgeoning House GOP presence in the House, but it's the Senate where some of the oldest among the swamp are lurking behind those who might be cognitively impaired, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.

Burchett was asked if Feinstein could pass a simple cognitive test that asks what day, month, or year it is.

"I don't think she could," Burchett said. "It's sad situation."

GOP presidential primary candidate Nikki Haley is calling for simple cognitive tests of lawmakers, but the question would remain at what consequence, because the American people elect their leaders and not doctors or cognitive tests, critics argue.

"Nikki's a buddy of mine; I would agree with her," Burchett said. "I think that some point something like that's going to have to happen. The American public demands it.

"Airline pilots, tractor trailer operators – everybody has to pass some sort of test."

As for the removal of President Joe Biden, forget about it, Burchett said.

"We make the case to the American public, but I don't think it should go on for weeks and weeks," he said, before adding it is ultimately doomed to be covered up by the Biden Justice Department and complicit Democrats.

"Some overly produced Jan. 6 production is not what the American public needs or wants. We make the case and then if Congress votes to do it, then we do it.

"But I think also you've got to realize it's not going to take him out of office. The Justice Department is not going to do anything. They're going to sit there on their hands and let a crime go by.

"They're not even going to look at it. Just as they have not looked at many other things."

