McCarthy: Impeachment Inquiry Would Take a Full House Vote

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Friday that any impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden would require a House vote, and would not be opened via a proclamation by him or anyone else.

McCarthy made the assertion in an interview with Breitbart, ending speculation about his strategy over whether to call a vote to open the investigation, something that's not required. In his remarks, he effectively shut down speculation about Republicans potentially moving forward with the proceedings in a more unilateral fashion.

"To open an impeachment inquiry is a serious matter, and House Republicans would not take it lightly or use it for political purposes," McCarthy told Breitbart. "The American people deserve to be heard on this matter through their elected representatives.

"That's why, if we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People's House and not through a declaration by one person."

It would require a majority vote of 218 Congress members to open an impeachment inquiry.

McCarthy's comment suggests he considers it vital to show complete buy-in from his conference, something he reportedly does not have as of yet.

Indeed, some moderate Republicans are skeptical about backing the maneuver without more compelling evidence of Biden wrongdoing in his family's business dealings.

By comparison, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would open an inquiry into then-President Donald Trump in 2019, Democrats' first go at it. It was a few weeks later before a formal vote to do so actually took place.

McCarthy said Sunday an impeachment inquiry is "a natural step forward," with CNN reporting Monday that McCarthy and House leadership had already begun strategizing its moves. Per that report, McCarthy is eyeing the end of this month to start the process.

"If you look at all the information we have been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry," McCarthy told Fox News on Sunday.

An impeachment inquiry, he said, "provides Congress the apex of legal power to get all the information they need."

Another potential roadblock is a government shutdown, if staunch House conservatives decide against passing a spending deal.

"If we shut down, all the government shuts it down: investigation and everything else. It hurts the American public," McCarthy said.

Oct. 1 is the start of the next fiscal year.

Biden has come under fire on multiple fronts. A House probe is looking at evidence that his son Hunter peddled access to his dad when Joe Biden was still vice president in efforts to secure business and profit with foreign entities. And some members say there's growing proof that Biden was a knowing, active participant in those efforts. This has been the focus of most impeachment discussions.

The president's policies have also come under attack. For instance, many critics have branded his withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan as haphazard and ultimately disastrous.

Biden's economic policies have also been assailed, with inflation continuing to drive up costs of many items, gas prices rising anew, and so on.