Dick Morris to Newsmax: Ramaswamy, Opponents Won't Be Trump's VP

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy may be full of compliments about former President Donald Trump, but running against him for the nomination isn't the way to get to his heart or win a place in his administration, Dick Morris, a former adviser of Trump's, told Newsmax on Saturday.

Morris, speaking on Newsmax's "Saturday Report," told host Rita Cosby that there may be a place for the Ohio entrepreneur in Trump's cabinet, should the former president return to the White House, but he doesn't think Trump would pick Ramaswamy as a running mate.

"Those who believe that the correct way to appeal to Donald Trump's heart is to run against him in the primary are wrong," Morris said. "He has no love for his opponents and whether they say good things or bad things about him."

During the debate, Ramaswamy declared that "President Trump, I believe, was the best president of the 21st century," leading Trump in turn to declare his rival for the nomination as having had a "win" in the debate "because of a thing called truth," and thanking him.

Ramaswamy was also the first candidate to raise his hand when a moderator asked who would support Trump if he were the party nominee.

Morris also discussed Trump's surging poll numbers and fundraising in the wake of the release of his mug shot from Fulton County, Georgia, where he and several co-defendants are facing charges in connection with the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has brought in millions since the release of his mugshot, but Morris said he thinks "we're making a mistake" by thinking the Trump surge is because of the arrest, indictment, or picture.

"It's basically because he was such a good president and none of the other candidates on the Democrat and the Republican side at least have made the case [that they] should replace him," said Morris. "Ramaswamy is the only one that seems to be getting any traction, [by] running on a platform of being just like Trump. From the words of the song, 'there ain't nothing like the real thing.'"

