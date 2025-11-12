Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Dems Blocked Epstein File Release

Rep. Tim Burchett told Newsmax on Wednesday that House Democrats deliberately blocked his attempt to fast-track the release of all remaining Jeffrey Epstein files.

He accused them of playing politics and dragging out a process he said should be transparent and immediate.

Speaking on “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Burchett explained that he went to the House floor earlier in the day to request unanimous consent — a procedural move that would have allowed the files to be released without objection.

But he said Democrats had already informed the parliamentarian they would not agree, effectively stopping the effort before it began.

“It was blocked. It was not unanimous,” Burchett said. “So it’s going to go back through the normal process.”

Burchett argued Democrats have selectively leaked material for political advantage while withholding the full trove of documents for years under President Joe Biden.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released cherry-picked emails involving Epstein that mention President Donald Trump — despite no evidence of wrongdoing.

The emails, dated years before Trump's presidency, show Epstein bragging in private exchanges about Trump allegedly telling Ghislaine Maxwell to stop recruiting young women from Mar-a-Lago's spa.

If the files contained anything damaging to Trump, Burchett said, Democrats would have rushed them into public view long ago.

“You know good and well that if they had anything on Trump, they would have released it,” Burchett said. “He’s the Antichrist to them.

"They needed something to get him, and they didn’t have anything.”

The Tennessee congressman praised House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., for trying to handle the material responsibly, including the process of removing the names of victims.

Democrats, he said, insist on “getting it all out” but then object when Republicans attempt to do so.

"I tried to get it straight to the floor, to cut out all this nonsense. And the Democrats blocked it, oddly enough. They’re all, Let's get it out, let’s get it out. I made a motion to bring it straight to the dadgum floor and they blocked it," he said earlier in a video post to X.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com