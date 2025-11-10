Reports: Ghislaine Maxwell Seeking Commutation

Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime associate of convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, is preparing a commutation application for her 20-year federal sentence, according to multiple reports.

NBC News reported Monday that the incarcerated Maxwell contacted her attorney with the subject line "commutation application" and wrote, "I am struggling to keep it all together as it is big, and there are so many attachments."

A whistleblower told Democrat lawmakers that Maxwell, while at a minimum-security prison camp, received "concierge-style" treatment, including custom meals, after-hours access to exercise areas, and even time to play with a puppy in training.

Politico reported that Maxwell's commutation application could be reviewed by President Donald Trump, whose clemency would dramatically reduce her sentence.

Newsmax reached out to the White House for comment on the reports regarding Maxwell.

Maxwell, 63, is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors for illegal sex acts, transporting a minor for illegal sex acts, and sex trafficking conspiracy.

Maryland Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Trump demanding transparency.

"You should not grant any form of clemency to this convicted and unrepentant sex offender," Raskin wrote, Politico reported.

Raskin called the alleged special treatment "a corrupt misuse of law-enforcement resources" and demanded testimony from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, ABC News reported.

Raskin's six-page letter was a follow-up to an Aug. 12 letter he and other Democrat lawmakers sent to the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons about Maxwell's transfer to minimum-security Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas.

The transfer followed Maxwell's two-day meeting with Blanche in July, when her attorney said the two discussed "about 100 names" associated with Epstein after the Trump administration promised to release additional information about the deceased sex offender.

Trump's critics argue that granting commutation to Maxwell, who was never federally prosecuted for the Epstein scandal, would undercut the rule of law and the victims of that trafficking scheme.

Supporters counter that the president has the constitutional authority to grant clemency and is exercising it in line with his prerogative.

Legal commentators highlight that federal statutes of limitation may protect Maxwell from further federal prosecution, underscoring the argument that Trump may be simply closing the chapter.

The Supreme Court last month rejected Maxwell's appeal to her conviction.

NBC News reported Saturday that Maxwell expressed satisfaction with her new living conditions at the Texas prison in emails to family and friends.