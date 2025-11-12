WH Slams 'Fake Narrative' as Dems Twist Epstein Emails to 'Smear' Trump

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are facing severe backlash after releasing cherry-picked emails involving Jeffrey Epstein that mention President Donald Trump — despite no evidence of wrongdoing.

The release has been blasted by the White House and Republican lawmakers as a "fake narrative" aimed at smearing the president.

The emails, dated years before Trump's presidency, show Epstein bragging in private exchanges about Trump allegedly telling Ghislaine Maxwell to stop recruiting young women from Mar-a-Lago's spa.

But Trump never sent, received, or was copied on any of these messages.

He has long maintained that he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago decades ago after learning the financier was behaving inappropriately toward female employees.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday condemned the Democrats' release as a calculated hit job.

"The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump," Leavitt said.

"The 'unnamed victim' referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and 'couldn't have been friendlier' to her in their limited interactions."

Leavitt continued, "The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre."

"These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump's historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again."

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee also called out the Democrats' apparent hypocrisy.

In a post on X, the committee echoed Leavitt's remarks:

"Why did Democrats cover up the name when the Estate didn't redact it in the redacted documents provided to the committee? It's because this victim, Virginia Giuffre, publicly said that she never witnessed wrongdoing by President Trump. Democrats are trying to create a fake narrative to slander President Trump. Shame on them."

Another Oversight post added, "Democrats whine about 'releasing the files,' but they only cherry-pick when they have them to generate clickbait."

The committee accused Democrats of exploiting Epstein's victims to score cheap political points while ignoring their own failures to govern responsibly.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., was even more direct, blasting left-wing media and House Democrats for obsessing over Trump instead of the real abusers.

"I am SO SICK OF THE FAKE NEWS FOCUSING ON TRUMP AND NOT EPSTEIN VICTIMS!" Mace wrote. "Everyone knows Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago and Epstein victims have exonerated the President! STOP GASLIGHTING AND START TELLING THE VICTIMS' STORIES!!"

Mace added that the same Democrats pushing these recycled smears just voted against reopening the government.

"How pathetic that Democrats are using Epstein's victims to bury headlines on their vote against reopening the government," she wrote.

Even Epstein's own correspondence undermines the Democrats' narrative.

In one 2019 email to discredited author Michael Wolff, Epstein admitted Trump had "asked Ghislaine to stop" recruiting girls — an acknowledgment that Trump took action, not part in Epstein's crimes.

Yet Democrats and their media allies spun this as incriminating when it proves the opposite.

Trump himself has consistently said Epstein "stole people that worked for me," confirming that his decision to bar Epstein from Mar-a-Lago came after the financier tried to lure staff away.

"When I heard about it, I told him, 'Listen, we don't want you taking our people,'" Trump said earlier this year. "And not long after that, I said, 'Out of here.'"

The latest round of selective leaks appears designed to revive a long-debunked smear against the president — one discredited by both the FBI and Justice Department, which confirmed Epstein acted alone and that there was no "client list."