Trump Blasts Dems' Epstein Email 'Deflections'

President Donald Trump posted Wednessday on Truth Social that "Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again.

"Because they'll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they've done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects."

Trump came out swinging in social media posts against alleged emails that House Democrats claim show he had some level of involvement with convicted and deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein beyond what he has disclosed.

"There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else," said Trump, "and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!"

Trump added, "The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price."

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are facing severe backlash after releasing cherry-picked emails involving Epstein that mention Trump despite no evidence of wrongdoing.

The release has been blasted by the White House and Republican lawmakers as a "fake narrative" aimed at smearing the president.

Trump wrote, "Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap."

In a separate post, Trump added, "In other words, the Democrats are using the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax to try and deflect from their massive failures, in particular, their most recent one — THE SHUTDOWN!"

The text allegedly from emails, dated years before Trump's presidency, show Epstein bragging in private exchanges about Trump supposedly telling Epstein's girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell to stop recruiting young women from Mar-a-Lago's spa.

But Trump never sent, received, or was copied on any of these messages.

He has long maintained that he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago decades ago after learning the financier was behaving inappropriately toward female employees.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday condemned the Democrats' release as a calculated hit job.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.