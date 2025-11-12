WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | emails | jeffrey epstein | democrats | ghislaine maxwell | mar-a-lago

Trump Blasts Dems' Epstein Email 'Deflections'

By    |   Wednesday, 12 November 2025 03:58 PM EST

President Donald Trump posted Wednessday on Truth Social that "Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again.

"Because they'll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they've done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects."

Trump came out swinging in social media posts against alleged emails that House Democrats claim show he had some level of involvement with convicted and deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein beyond what he has disclosed.

"There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else," said Trump, "and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!"

Trump added, "The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price."

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are facing severe backlash after releasing cherry-picked emails involving Epstein that mention Trump despite no evidence of wrongdoing.

The release has been blasted by the White House and Republican lawmakers as a "fake narrative" aimed at smearing the president.

Trump wrote, "Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap."

In a separate post, Trump added, "In other words, the Democrats are using the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax to try and deflect from their massive failures, in particular, their most recent one — THE SHUTDOWN!"

The text allegedly from emails, dated years before Trump's presidency, show Epstein bragging in private exchanges about Trump supposedly telling Epstein's girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell to stop recruiting young women from Mar-a-Lago's spa.

But Trump never sent, received, or was copied on any of these messages.

He has long maintained that he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago decades ago after learning the financier was behaving inappropriately toward female employees.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday condemned the Democrats' release as a calculated hit job.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday that "Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again."
trump, emails, jeffrey epstein, democrats, ghislaine maxwell, mar-a-lago
329
2025-58-12
Wednesday, 12 November 2025 03:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved