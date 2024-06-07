Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: 'Gutless' GOP Won't Support Charges for Hunter, James Biden

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday he has little faith that certain members of his own party will support criminal referrals for first son Hunter Biden and James Biden, President Joe Biden's brother.

"I have the utmost confidence in my friend [House Judiciary Chair] Jim Jordan [R-Ohio] and my chairman [House Oversight Chair] James Comer [R-Ky.]," Burchett said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "Both these men are very dedicated to this. The problem is you've got some gutless Republicans who are sitting there looking at their election instead of looking at the future of the country and that is pitiful. That's what's going to end up happening, I'm afraid. You'll get down to three or four or five [Republicans] that just don't have the guts to pull the trigger on this thing, and that's what will happen.

"But I still think we ought to go ahead with these investigations, because these folks are obviously guilty and they're hiding stuff," he continued. "I mean, just down the line, the lies that are told. We still don't know if the Bidens have paid taxes on the $20 million that their crime family took in … but yet we're going to hang a felony on President Trump for a bookkeeping error? I mean, this is outrageous. This is 'rules for thee and not for you' and we are in some serious trouble in this country, ma'am. We have got to get back to the basics."

Comer, Jordan, and Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., forwarded criminal referrals to the Department of Justice on Wednesday to recommend that Hunter Biden and James Biden be criminally charged for lying to Congress during the ongoing House impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

When asked if the president has the cognitive ability to be affected, as a father, by his son Hunter's trial on federal gun charges in Delaware, Burchett said he was skeptical.

"I honestly don't think he has much of a mental capacity at this point," he said. "I've had conversations with him; I know several of my colleagues have. I know the Democrats are being more outspoken about just how pitiful his cognizant level is. I'm sure he hates it for his kid, but he's like a lot of these entitled types in elected office — they're always making excuses for their kids, and they're guilty as sin and everybody knows it. He [Hunter Biden] lied on a form. It's a felony. And what happens now is anybody's guess, but I suspect it'll be a slap on the wrist at best and nothing at worst."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com