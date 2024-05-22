Rep. Smith to Newsmax: Criminal Referral Needed for Hunter

There needs to be a criminal referral for Hunter Biden in response to his lying to Congress, House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Smith told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that evidence provided by IRS whistleblowers to Congress proves that President Joe Biden's son perjured himself multiple times during closed-door testimony in February.

Hunter Biden's testimony was part of the House impeachment inquiry into allegations of influence peddling and other criminal activity by the president and members of his family.

"We were glad to release the evidence that … makes it clear that Hunter Biden lied to Congress in his depositions in February," Smith said. "What needs to happen next is there needs to be a criminal referral. They need to treat Hunter Biden the same way that they treat all other Americans.

"When you lie to Congress, that's a violation of the law, that's a felony, and to protect Article I authority of congressional investigations, we need to make sure any member who lies to Congress under oath is held accountable, regardless if you are the president's son."

