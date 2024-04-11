×
Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: FISA Has Been Used to Spy on Americans

By    |   Thursday, 11 April 2024 05:42 PM EDT

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that one of the reasons several House Republicans voted not to renew the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act was because "it's been used to spy on Americans, and that is wrong; it is a complete overreach."

On Wednesday the House of Representatives rejected a reauthorization of FISA that permits law enforcement agencies access to large amounts of data obtained by U.S. intelligence without first getting an approval from a judge. The FBI has been accused of illegally accessing this information 278,000 times without seeking a proper warrant.

Burchett said he was informed this week that prior to the FBI being warned about its illegal activity, it was spying on Americans "in excess of a million" instances per year.

"Now, this is the arrogance and overreach of an out-of-control, Marxist government, and that is in the United States of America. And that should send a chilling effect on Americans," he said during an appearance on "American Agenda."
 

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

