Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: FBI 'Didn't Follow Their Own Rules'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the FBI "didn't follow their own rules" when the agency illegally pulled data from Americans 278,000 times without a warrant.

Earlier on Wednesday the House of Representatives blocked legislation to extend a section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act known as Section 702, which permits law enforcement agencies to target foreigners abroad for surveillance without first getting an approval from a judge, The New York Times reported.

The chair of the House Judiciary Committee said that intelligence agencies in the process of foreign surveillance "sweep up American communications as well."

"The way it works in our great country is: If the executive branch is going to search Americans, you've got to get to a separate and equal branch of the government — the judicial branch — and you get a probable cause warrant," he said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

