Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: DirecTV Cancellation Another 'Liberal, Woke Move'

DirecTV's cancellation of Newsmax's contract is "clearly another Big Tech liberal, woke move," but if it were a network with a "Marxist agenda," it would have been allowed to remain on the air, Rep. Tim Burchett told Newsmax on Saturday.

"If you are some draft dodger, they would put you at the top of the list," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They have a history of this. This is what goes on when these people are unchecked."

Earlier this week, the satellite and streaming provider removed Newsmax from its channel lineups, triggering an angry response from conservatives, including former President Donald Trump, who has railed against the move.

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a cost-cutting measure, making a similar claim when it removed OAN from its lineup last year. Newsmax was seeking a small carriage fee, as the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel.

"We need to start casting our dollar votes elsewhere," said Burchett, adding that companies like DirecTV understand only "the dollars."

"It's ridiculous and it's just ham-fisted," he added. "It's far-reaching and we've got to stop it now. What's next?

"We've got to stand up," he said. "Congress is starting to take notice of this. If they want to mess up their deal, let Congress get hold of it. We'd mess up a bucket of water. They don't want that."

Burchett added that liberals better "wake up," as a conservative company could also take over for DirecTV and do the same thing to their networks.

"It needs to be neutral," said Burchett. "That's what the First Amendment is about. The First Amendment is great, until somebody says something you don't like. That's what's happened here."

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Trump urges you CANCEL!

Important: If DirecTV tells you we’re still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV’s censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.