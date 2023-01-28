Sen. Markwayne Mullin: 'Newsmax Must Not Be Silenced!'

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., denounced AT&T/DirecTV's deplatforming of Newsmax from its television platform, saying his state's constituents are being denied a "key conservative voice."

"As the 4th highest-rated cable news channel on television, @Newsmax is a key conservative voice for American families," Mullin tweeted Saturday morning.

"Oklahomans deserve to hear from all points of view. #Newsmax must not be silenced!"

The Washington Times ripped DirecTV's removal of Newsmax removal from some 13.5 million homes earlier this week, "the latest attempt" from the left to censor conservative voices.

AT&T and TPG, a financial firm with strong ties to the Democratic Party, are the primary owners of DirecTV (roughly 70%-30%), a satellite television platform that removed conservative OAN a year ago.

The House Oversight Committee planning to investigate the censorship of conservative voices, and while the Senate committees are chaired by Democrats, Mullin is a potential force for free speech in the upper chamber.

Congressional Republicans were already scrutinizing AT&T's and TPG's role in the deplatforming of OAN from their systems.

Another the other GOP senators concerned about this latest act of censoring conservative voices in media: Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Mike Lee, R-Utah; Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rand Paul, R-Ky.; and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Newsmax is the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel.

Conservatives have noted, after stripping its systems of two the three conservative news channels, DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings and all getting hefty license fees.

Former President Donald Trump called AT&T/DirecTV's canceling of Newsmax "disgusting."

He urged supporters to cancel both DirecTV and other AT&T products, including their wireless and cellular services.

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a cost-cutting measure — a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year.

Newsmax was seeking a small fee, as the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel.

