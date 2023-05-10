Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: WH Lying About Allegations

The White House is lying when it denied allegations against President Joe Biden and his family by the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax.

Burchett, a member of the committee, said on Newsmax's "National Report" that the White House "knows they are in trouble and they're caught."

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., on Wednesday revealed new details to back allegations that members of Biden's family, including his son Hunter Biden, received millions of dollars in payments from foreign entities in China and Romania at the same time that Joe Biden was vice president, CNN reported.

The revelations cited new bank records obtained by the committee through a subpoena and included payments made to firms connected to Hunter Biden.

Burchett said the documentation presented by the committee demonstrated "precisely" where funds came from and that everyone involved "must have been asleep that day at money-laundering school," because the evidence is so blatant that large amounts of money were filtered out to at least nine members of the Biden family.

Burchett called the evidence in the documents "very obvious" and said the president is a "dawdling an old man and doesn't know what day it is, which will probably be their defense eventually that he did not know what he was doing."

Burchett said that if the issue was a few thousand dollars, it might be able to be explained away, but not for $10 million distributed among members of the Biden family.

Burchett insisted that "the Justice Department needs to do their job. They brought this case against [Republican Rep. George] Santos pretty quickly and they have had enough time to look at Hunter Biden."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!