Rep. Perry to Newsmax: No Response on Biden Family Docs

The government has yet to respond to requests for documents regarding allegations of influence peddling involving members of the Biden family, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, led by Chair James Comer, is set to have a news conference to reveal details that would point to criminal activity.

The day also is a deadline for a subpoena given to the FBI to disclose dcouments related to a federal whistleblower's allegations about a criminal scheme involving Joe Biden and a foreign adversary when Biden was vice president.

"They haven't responded to me, and I can't be sure, but I suspect they haven't responded to Chairman Comer either," Perry told Newsmax's "National Report." "Let's talk about some facts that we know. Members of the Oversight Committee sat in Treasury and read through the binders upon binders of some suspicious activity reports collected by Treasury from the banks."

The records, he said, "showed the Biden family, an untold number at this point, we're not really sure how many, but an increasing number of the Biden family receiving money from entities tied to the Communist Party of China or from foreign entities hostile to the United States of America."

Comer on Monday promised that, at the news conference, the public will learn that there were "a lot" of the Biden family, including the president, involved in an alleged "influence-peddling scheme."

On Sunday, Comer urged the Justice Department to hold off on pressing charges against Biden's son, Hunter, until it hears what the Oversight Committee has discovered. Perry said that it's not known yet how money allegedly collected by the family members through a series of LLCs was spent.

"We have not seen any business dealings, so to speak, but we do know that they moved it through a series of LLCs, in different organizations, so there's a lot of smoke there," said Perry. "We don't know exactly how much fire."

The information was derived from suspicious activity reports provided by the Treasury Department, Perry said.

"Politicians and politicians' families might stretch the truth or outright lie, but bankers do not," Perry said. "They know that federal regulators want to know where the money is coming from and where it's going to, and this has given us the reason and the probable cause to look at the bank records of the Biden family to determine where these payments are coming from and at what level they are."

He added that from Hunter Biden's laptop, there was an "admission [that] he failed to pay federal taxes on hundreds of thousands, if not more, in income from some of these transactions."

Perry said he recently sent a letter calling for an investigation on Hunter Biden, "because our concern is based on open-source reporting that the DOJ is just going to give him a slap on the wrist based on small crimes that occurred later when big crimes apparently have occurred earlier on."

He said the DOJ is also a cause for concern, as there are questions about if it stretched the statute of limitations to "make sure Hunter Biden and his family got off easy."

"We need to know all these things," Perry said. "The American people need to know if the law is being applied equally or if there's favoritism."

The committee is waiting until Wednesday to present the evidence, rather than releasing it earlier, as it's still being compiled, he added.

"We're looking as fast as we can," Perry said. "Understand the banks, the Treasury, all these agencies and individual entities, they're not necessarily cooperating willingly. They might have to be subpoenaed."

Republicans, he said, are "not the Democrats. We don't charge people and we don't make accusations without evidence that we can bring up and show. I'm sure Chairman Comer is proceeding with all due diligence to make sure that everything is absolutely factual and irrefutable."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!