Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Unelected Officials May Be Running the Country

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., strongly criticized President Joe Biden's administration, suggesting that unelected officials may be running the country.

Tiffany, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, spoke with Newsmax on Wednesday, criticizing key members of Biden's Cabinet, implying that their agendas align with Biden's perceived incompetence. "But think about it. If you're Alejandro Mayorkas and you fully believe in open borders, we should let anybody around the world into this country. Wouldn't you love to be the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security? Because you're basically the president of Homeland Security." Tiffany remarked.

Tiffany further criticized Secretary of State Antony Blinken on "The Chris Salcedo Show," suggesting that Blinken prefers appeasement and a softer stance on global dictators. "If you're Antony Blinken, who believes that, Oh if we just coddle and cozy up to these dictators around the world, that we don't stand strong and firm as we heard in the speech by Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu today, you're perfectly happy with a Joe Biden that is not competent being president because you are the president of whichever Cabinet you are a secretary of," Tiffany stated.

He also pointed to former President Barack Obama as a significant behind-the-scenes player, stating, "Yeah, there's no doubt about it. And it's very clear the guy who said, 'We need to transform America,' Barack Obama, is one of the major players behind the scenes in regard to this."

President Joe Biden will address the country Wednesday to announce he is not seeking reelection. The Wall Street Journal noted in an op-ed that voters have long acknowledged his cognitive challenges. The piece highlighted the dangers of Biden remaining in office, citing concerns about unelected officials filling the leadership void and others misleading the public about Biden's mental fitness to run for reelection and otherwise remain in office.

