KT McFarland to Newsmax: Biden 'Very Well Could' Resign in Speech

President Joe Biden "very well could" resign from his presidency before his term is over, even when he addresses the nation about his decision to step away from his reelection campaign, former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland told Newsmax on Wednesday.

And McFarland, who was in the Oval Office on the day then-President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974, said she has got two major concerns if Biden walks away: Who will pay his legal bills and will he be pardoned?

"If Joe Biden leaves, there'll probably be a lot of legal cases against him from the states," McFarland told "Wake Up America." "Who's going to pay those 10s, 20s, millions of legal fees?"

McFarland said she is concerned Biden will declare amnesty for all of his family members before leaving office.

"It's not very attractive, but it's pretty practical when you think of the alternatives," McFarland said. "Then there's a constitutional question. Can he pardon himself? If he cannot pardon himself, then is a deal cooked up?"

She noted that when Nixon resigned, many believed there was a secret deal between him and Vice President Gerald Ford, but "there was not."

"But there will be the accusation if Harris comes in, if she becomes president in a few days from now, and she pardons Joe Biden for any potential crime he might have committed in his previous life," McFarland said.

She added she worked closely with Ford, and "they didn't talk" because they wanted a clean transfer of power, not a constitutional crisis.

McFarland also Wednesday discussed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's upcoming visit to Washington, where he will speak to Congress and meet separately with Biden, Harris, and then Friday meet in Florida with former President Donald Trump.

Biden or Harris did not meet with Netanyahu upon his arrival, and Harris is not planning to attend is congressional speech, and McFarland said that is because "they don't want that photo" of Netanyahu with them.

"They're worried about the American election, but what they're not really thinking through is what it's doing globally," she said. "Not only is it is disrespectful to Israel, not only does it look like we're trying to separate ourselves from Israel, but it sends a really clear signal to Iran. Tehran is looking for the moment to go after Israel, and the Biden administration has just given them that."

Meanwhile, Harris' policies, including toward Israel, are "old wine in new bottles," as she will go for the same things that are around her, McFarland said.

"What I'm worried about now is that we are in complete chaos in Washington," McFarland said. "Who's the president? Is he going to be president next week? Next month? Is he going to be president, you know, all the way up until the election? Maybe. Maybe not. Is she really the candidate? OK, maybe she is. Maybe she isn't."

She also said she wants to know what will happen if Harris' poll numbers are not good.

"These transition periods historically are times of great vulnerability for the United States, because you don't know who's in charge," she added.

