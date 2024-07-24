Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: 'Up for Question' if Biden Will Resign

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Wednesday that it's "up for question" whether President Joe Biden will see out the remainder of his term after stepping aside as the Democratic Party's nominee for president.

The White House announced this week that Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening in his first televised public appearance since he announced his intention to withdraw from the race last Sunday.

Harris, when asked on "Wake Up America" if he thinks Biden will resign during his address to the nation on Wednesday evening, said, "I don't know," adding, "There are a lot of people who've worried about the president's mental capabilities."

Harris continued, "Obviously, he wouldn't last another four years, but whether he can last another four months … that's up for question."

The congressman, who is a medical doctor, also dismissed the suggestion that Biden is stepping aside due to his health, saying, "I think it was clearly because, not that he didn't see a path to victory, but that the leaders in the Democrat Party didn't see a path to victory."

Harris singled out former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying "they were deathly afraid that he would drag down the ticket" and hurt congressional Democrats in the upcoming general election.

Harris said, "They convinced him to leave. If it was up to him and Dr. Jill Biden, they would have stayed in the race."

