Rep. Massie to Newsmax: Wray Admits FBI Accesses Bank Data

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told Newsmax that the FBI admitted to accessing Americans' bank data without warrants or subpoenas.

Speaking Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Massie said FBI Director Christopher Wray "was surprisingly frank" about the agency accessing the information, arguing that it was perfectly legal.

"He said, 'They do it all the time. We do it all the time.' And he claimed that it's legal," Massie said. "And I pointed out to them — to Christopher Wray — it's not constitutional whether you think it's legal or not.

"If he has constructed some legal framework where he can go get gun purchase data ... from any American in any area for any reason, then we need to change that law to keep him from doing that," he added.

His comments arrived one day after Wray's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, in which he answered questions regarding the indictment of former President Donald Trump and dodged claims of political weaponization.

Another topic of that hearing centered around the allegations against President Joe Biden and his family by congressional Republicans, who have accused them of engaging in shady foreign business deals.

"You can't possibly believe that they are this incompetent at investigating," Massie said of the FBI's cold feet surrounding the Biden family. "Yeah, they're a bunch of shell companies. But follow the money. They're LLCs, and there are electronic transfers.

"It shouldn't take more than a week or so to figure out where all of that money went and that the Bidens were complicit in this and that it flowed to Bidens from foreign nationals," he said.

