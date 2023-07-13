×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: thomas massie | fbi | hearing | christopher wray

Rep. Massie to Newsmax: Wray Admits FBI Accesses Bank Data

By    |   Thursday, 13 July 2023 10:12 PM EDT

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told Newsmax that the FBI admitted to accessing Americans' bank data without warrants or subpoenas.

Speaking Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Massie said FBI Director Christopher Wray "was surprisingly frank" about the agency accessing the information, arguing that it was perfectly legal.

"He said, 'They do it all the time. We do it all the time.' And he claimed that it's legal," Massie said. "And I pointed out to them — to Christopher Wray — it's not constitutional whether you think it's legal or not.

"If he has constructed some legal framework where he can go get gun purchase data ... from any American in any area for any reason, then we need to change that law to keep him from doing that," he added.

His comments arrived one day after Wray's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, in which he answered questions regarding the indictment of former President Donald Trump and dodged claims of political weaponization.

Another topic of that hearing centered around the allegations against President Joe Biden and his family by congressional Republicans, who have accused them of engaging in shady foreign business deals.

"You can't possibly believe that they are this incompetent at investigating," Massie said of the FBI's cold feet surrounding the Biden family. "Yeah, they're a bunch of shell companies. But follow the money. They're LLCs, and there are electronic transfers.

"It shouldn't take more than a week or so to figure out where all of that money went and that the Bidens were complicit in this and that it flowed to Bidens from foreign nationals," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told Newsmax that the FBI admitted to accessing Americans' bank data without warrants or subpoenas.
thomas massie, fbi, hearing, christopher wray
313
2023-12-13
Thursday, 13 July 2023 10:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved