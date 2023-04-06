Rep. Massie to Newsmax: I'm Vouching for DeSantis Amid Attacks

On Thursday, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told Newsmax that he is pulling for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP's 2024 presidential primaries.

Massie informed "Eric Bolling The Balance" that he made the decision before DeSantis officially revealed his intention to run because "he's not in the race, but he's being attacked."

"So I thought I would come out and vouch for him. I've seen them call him a 'RINO' [Republican in name only] and 'establishment,'" Massie stated, avoiding the use of former President Donald Trump's name.

"I just have to laugh because he and I were elected in 2012 — the same year — to Congress, and I served with him for six years. And we fought the establishment together the whole time he was there," the representative added.

Recalling stories of DeSantis' time in Congress, Massie shared that the pair went out to eat to celebrate former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor's 2014 primary loss to Dave Brat in Virginia.

"We were both celebrating at dinner that Eric Cantor had gone down in flames to this Tea Party guy," Massie said. "Also, you know, Ron would rail on taxes. He would support your right to keep and bear arms. We did all this together in the House.

"If there was a fight for personal liberty or economic freedom or constitutionally limited government, Ron DeSantis was in the fight all six years," he concluded.

Massie announced his support for DeSantis on Wednesday through a statement from the pro-DeSantis political action committee Never Back Down, just one day after Trump was arraigned in Manhattan.

The Florida governor is not officially running yet. However, he hinted to Piers Morgan during a Fox Nation interview that his supporters should "stay tuned" for a future announcement.

"I have what it takes to be president, and I can beat [President Joe] Biden," he said.

