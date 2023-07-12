Wray: US Companies in China Must Adhere to Communist Standards

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday that China was requiring American companies to adhere to Communist Party standards.

Appearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Wray said the creation of working groups has also allowed China to obtain companies' trade secrets and other confidential information.

"While there's no law against joint ventures, the problem that we have is that the Chinese government all too often has exploited those joint ventures to then use them as ways to get improper access to companies' secrets and information," Wray said.

The FBI director further characterized China as the top competitor and national security threat for the United States, emphasizing that nearly all companies doing business there must harbor Chinese Communist Party (CCP) groups.

"If we try to install something like that in American companies, or if the British tried to do it in British companies or any number of other places, people would go out of their minds and rightly so," he said.

Wray did not name specific Western companies that have CCP cells within them.