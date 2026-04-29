Fmr European Parliament Member to Newsmax: King's Speech Displayed 'Camaraderie'

Alex Phillips, a former member of the European Parliament, told Newsmax that the speech before Congress on Tuesday by King Charles was a display of "camaraderie" with the U.S. and Britain, and President Donald Trump.

"You can actually feel a real sense of camaraderie between the two nations, but also both using the opportunity to make sort of veiled, marked points to one another," Phillips told "Bianca Across the Nation."

She characterized the King's presentation as perfect for the moment.

"I thought it was brilliant, actually," she said. "I thought it was phenomenal. And I think what really marked it as separate to anything I've heard him say before and very different to other similar visits he may have undertaken is the mischief and the humor and the wit."

Phillips said the king's comments were meant to show solidarity with America.

"So actually, talking about things like 9/11 and saying, look, we were there for you," she said. "We were side by side. We triggered Article 3 in NATO, and we fought together during that period, and we're going to be there for you again."

Phillips said it appeared the King was on a mission.

"It's clearly something the government wanted, the government of the United Kingdom wanted to be emphasized," she said.

Current divisions between Trump policies and those of Prime Minister Keir Starmer could not have been better addressed, Phillips said.

"Now, I'd be the first one to put my hands up and say, look, the government of the United Kingdom has failed you badly. It's let you down," she said, "So Keir Starmer is not the prime minister that perhaps you deserve us to have, and we deserve to have."

Phillips added that the royal visit to America will help overshadow those issues.

"This is where these royal ambassadorial visits really go a long way to healing those relations," she said.

Phillips said she believes "that has been emphasized again and again and again," during the royal visit.

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