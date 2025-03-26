Ryan Zink to Newsmax: Agents Stole Money in Arrest for Jan. 6

Ryan Zink, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and who is running for a House seat out of Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that when authorities arrested him, they broke every door in his house and stole money from him.

"So I was awoken sometime shortly after 4 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2021, to the front of my house being driven through with a 12-foot battering ram," Zink told "Greg Kelly Reports."

"They caused about $24,000 worth of damage to my house. They broke every single door that I had: the bathroom door, both bedroom doors, the front door, the door to the garage. Unlocked doors, you know, were smashed in.

"One of the agents," Zink added, "actually stole $300 out of my wallet. And I have yet to see the rare Roman coins that my uncle gave me as a birthday present when I was 14. So it was an interesting experience. I can thank Michael D. Brown from the Washington field office, FBI, for that visit."

Zink is running for a seat in Texas' 19th District.

