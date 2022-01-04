Watch 'Day of Outrage' Expose Jan. 6 'Big Lie'

Newsmax is pleased to announce that its new documentary “Day of Outrage,” premiered on the eve of the first anniversary of Jan. 6, will re-air on Newsmax at the following times:

“Day of Outrage” was produced by Newsmax to accurately and fairly detail the events related to the Capitol siege of Jan. 6.

The film includes powerful video footage of the protests and riots that took place on that fateful day, as well as a careful examination of events that led up to it.

The program includes exclusive interviews with Greg Kelly, who is the host of "Greg Kelly Reports"; Sebastian Gorka, former strategist to President Donald Trump; Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.; Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas; retired Marine gunnery Sgt. Jessie Jane Duff; senior analyst for strategy at at the Center for Security Policy J. Michael Waller; Ashli Babbitt’s mom Micki Witthoeft; Babbitt’s husband, Aaron; Jan. 6 detainee Kenneth Harrelson’s wife, Angel; former detainee Chris Worrell’s fiancée, Trish Priller, and business owner Roberto Minuta.

Award-winning filmmaker Jack Thomas Smith directed the film, working with Fox Tail Productions and executive producer Mandy Del Rio.

Unbridled violence across the nation, a disputed election, distrust of the mainstream media, and a sense that hypocrisy was everywhere among elected officials — all helped set in motion the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

In the aftermath of this day — when laws were clearly broken and behavior was at best uncivil and at worst violent — the media and Democrat politicians have advanced a disputed narrative of “insurrection.”

“Jan. 6 started as a peaceful protest that became unruly and at times violent,” says Jack Thomas Smith. “But it was not an insurrection. The protesters didn’t seek to overthrow the government and did not bring firearms into the Capitol.”

Smith notes that acts of violence did occur and says the film makes clear that the people who committed crimes that day “should be held accountable for their actions.”

But he also adds that these protesters are entitled to due process. “The mistreatment of the Jan. 6 detainees is outrageous,” he said.

“Day of Outrage” reveals what some have described as cruel and unusual punishment against some protesters following their arrests. “They are being treated worse than terrorists in Gitmo,” Smith said.

"Day of Outrage" premiered on Newsmax Jan. 5