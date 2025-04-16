Texas Land Commissioner to Newsmax: 'Sharia Law Is Not Acceptable'

Texas State Land Commissioner Dr. Dawn Buckingham told Newsmax on Wednesday a planned Islamic community outside Dallas is not going to be allowed.

Buckingham told Newsmax's "National Report," "We have multiple agencies looking at it, but the real concern is that Sharia law is not acceptable in Texas or anywhere else in America. Our American Constitution laws are the ones that we follow."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says his office has identified the planned community development known as "EPIC City," as directly connected with the nearby East Plano Islamic Center and that the center is the "only beneficiary of profits" from EPIC City.

Buckingham said a community operating under Islamic Sharia law inside the United States, let alone Texas, will not be allowed as it is a threat against America. "So we have a lot of concerns about this development and you know we've found plans, documents from previous investigations into terrorists, that what they want to do is a civilian type revolution within the United States, to base us from, who we are, and then take us over, which we're just not going to let happen."

Along with her office, Gov. Greg Abbott has a team investigating the development and together they plan to block it one way or another. "To just be sure that the laws of our state and nation are followed and that we do not allow a Sharia court, law, or system to develop within our boundary," Buckingham added.

She predicted that eventually the land would go back up for sale once developers realize a designated Islamic community in Texas won't be allowed to establish itself. "It'll get developed otherwise in a normal process," she said.

