Texas Governor Slows Developers on Islamic-Centric City

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned the developers of a controversial Islamic-focused city this week not to begin construction on the 400 acres north of Dallas, citing a failure to follow proper environmental protocol.

"The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found that the group behind the proposed EPIC compound did not submit the required permits to begin construction," Abbott said, according to Fox4 in Dallas. "They must confirm within seven days that they are immediately ceasing any construction of their illegal project or face the full weight of the law. The state of Texas will enforce its laws and protect our communities from unlawful actions or threats posed by EPIC or its affiliates."

The proposed development by the East Plano Islamic Center would be constructed in Josephine, Texas, with plans to build nearly 1,000 homes, a faith-based primary school, and a mosque on 400 acres of land. The Muslim-centric housing development has received pushback from residents concerned that a community catering to a singular religious group violates several civil rights laws.

State Rep Salman Bhojani, D-District 92, said that objections to the plans for the so-clled EPIC City are a violation of the religious freedom.

"I'm here to fight for every Texan's right to religious freedom," Bhojani said. "I'm also a real estate attorney. I know a lot of developments in North Texas that exactly mimic [EPIC City]. So, there's nothing illegal about that. This is something that we should be protecting in the state of Texas, not demonizing it. Also, I think this is going to really increase the property value around Josephine."

The developer, Community Capital Partners, said it hopes to build a community where "people of every background, faith, and culture can live together in harmony," while noting that Islam will be at the forefront of the development.

After the much-publicized tensions between the developers and the governor's office, Community Capital Partners hired high-profile Texas lawyer Dan Cogdell on Thursday to represent the project, according to ABC8.

Cogdell, who recently represented Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his state securities fraud case, said the angst over EPIC City is "simply the victim of racial profiling."