Texas AG Paxton: Biden's 'Partnership' With Cartels Brought Chaos to Border

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton hasn't had much free time to celebrate last week's District Court victory involving Title 42, which effectively prevented the Biden administration from repealing the ''42'' health order as of May 23.

Why is that?

Paxton has been busy running a reelection campaign for the Texas AG post, squaring off against fellow Republican George P. Bush — the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, nephew of former President George W. Bush and son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

But make no mistake: Once the smoke clears on Tuesday's GOP primary runoff, where Paxton already predicted a "pretty significant whooping" for his campaign Monday on Newsmax, he might finally revel in the Title 42 afterglow.

On "Spicer and Co.," Paxton praised former President Donald Trump for his comprehensive approach to dealing with immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, through the onset of Title 42.

"[Then-President] Trump clearly made a difference with immigration. ... All those things worked. It's not hard to figure out. Just follow the map," Paxton said to Newsmax co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, while emphasizing how the number of unlawful crossings at the southern border dropped substantially from the Obama to Trump administrations.

From Paxton's perspective, Trump's four-point plan with immigration succeeded at all levels:

1. Obliging the migrants seeking amnesty in America to remain in Mexico.

2. Unlocking the full logistical potential of the Title 42 health order.

3. Catching migrants crossing the border illegally, and releasing them into Mexico.

4. Finishing the border wall.

But now, Paxton said, President Joe Biden has needlessly brought back chaos to the southern border, allowing migrants to break records with unlawful crossings nearly every month, while perhaps being lax or lenient as dangerous drugs pour into the country.

Biden "basically put together a partnership with the cartels," Paxton said.

Friday's ruling was merely a ''stay'' decision for the plaintiffs, covering 24 states.

While Title 42 has been an effective resource for immigration officers to implement when expelling migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, including asylum-seekers, Paxton also acknowledges that the Louisiana court's decision — while vitally important — might not have long-term staying power.

"But temporary is good for us now," Paxton said, while alluding to the 11 other lawsuits connected to stopping the Biden administration with immigration-related matters — some of which could establish high court precedent someday.

