Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: No Nukes for Iran

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Wednesday he supports Vice President JD Vance's approach to Iran while warning that letting Tehran obtain nuclear weapons would threaten global stability and drive economic consequences worldwide.

On "Bianca Across the Nation," Zinke referred to Vance's recent comments outlining the Trump administration's strategy to push Iran away from nuclear development while offering economic incentives.

"Well, first of all, I agree with Vice President Vance's assessment," Zinke said, adding that "at the heart of the argument is this: You cannot allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon, nuclear material in an arsenal of evil."

His remarks come as tensions remain high following failed U.S.-Iran negotiations in Pakistan, where Vance led talks that ended without a deal after Tehran refused to commit to abandoning its nuclear program.

President Donald Trump has since signaled that talks could resume, even as the U.S. enforces a naval blockade and Iran has threatened global shipping routes, particularly the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Zinke emphasized the strategic danger posed by Iran's control over that narrow waterway, a critical route for global oil supply.

"You look what's happening now with their threat on the Strait of Hormuz," Zinke said. "But what if they did have a nuclear weapon? Remember, this is 30 miles, and they could hold the entire world hostage."

He added that energy markets are already reacting to instability tied to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"And when you have elevated oil prices, as we do, because Iran won't give up their nuclear weapons, you know, prices are around 100 [dollars a barrel], and that affects every economy," Zinke said.

Vance, speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Georgia, described Trump's approach as offering Iran a path to economic reintegration if it abandons nuclear weapons and support for terrorism.

"He really wants a deal where Iran doesn't have a nuclear weapon, Iran is not state-sponsoring terrorism, but also the people of Iran can thrive and prosper," Vance said. "He's saying if you guys commit to not having a nuclear weapon, we are going to make Iran thrive."

Zinke echoed that sentiment, expressing optimism about the Iranian people while criticizing the country's leaders.

"But what I really am hopeful for is the people of Iran," he said. "Look, the Persians are incredible people. They're very, very smart."

He added that a post-regime Iran could transform the Middle East and reduce the need for a sustained U.S. military presence.

"Can you imagine the Middle East without a radical regime that is death to America, that is a threat to our civilization with their nuclear arsenal potential?" Zinke said.

Despite the administration's diplomatic push, divisions remain within the Republican base, particularly among younger conservatives skeptical of continued conflict in the Middle East.

Still, Zinke made clear he views preventing a nuclear-armed Iran as nonnegotiable.

"So, you know, they could prosper, and that whole region, we wouldn't have to have the 5th Fleet there," he said, adding the U.S. could instead focus on "building a relationship in a much, much better region."

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