Poll: Texas AG Paxton Has 42-Point Lead on George P. Bush

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton holds a commanding lead in the Republican primary, according to the latest Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll.

The incumbent Paxton leads by a 42-point margin among likely Texas GOP primary voters over Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the nephew of former President George W. Bush, the grandson of late President George H.W. Bush and the eldest son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

Paxton, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last summer, held 65% support in the THPF polling released earlier this month.

Paxton's lead among a subsection of ''almost certain voters'' widens to 51% (71% to 20%), according to the poll.

Bush has been a supporter of Trump, but his family has been aligned against the former president — unlikely the staunchly endorsed Paxton.

Rochelle Mercedes Garza leads Joe Jaworski by strong margins (15 points among likely voters and 21 points among almost certain voters) in the Democratic primary.

In head-to-head hypothetical matchups, Paxton leads Garza by 6 points (48%-42%) among likely voters, and Paxton leads Jaworski by 7 points (48%-41%).

Bush's hypothetical matchups against either Democrat are statistical ties.

''Republicans are certainly the favorites to win in November, but they have not yet put these contests away,'' said Mark Jones, THPF's director of research and analytics, in a statement. ''Texans continue to lean toward Republican candidates, as they have for many years, but Democrats still have time to make these elections competitive.''

The Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation polled 1,435 registered Texas voters March 18-28, including ''an oversample of 435 Hispanic registered voters to allow for a more fine-grained analysis of this important demographic.'' The margin of error was plus or minus 2.67 percentage points.