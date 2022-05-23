Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Opponent Bush Isn't Focused on My Achievements

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, taking a last stand against challenger George P. Bush before voters head to the polls in the state's primary runoff elections, on Newsmax defended his record of fighting back against the Biden administration, in light of attack ads Bush has placed in recent days to call attention to the legal investigations against the sitting official.

"Look at his entire campaign," the Texas Republican said Monday on Newsmax's "National Report." "He's not wanted to talk about what I've been doing in office, fighting the Biden administration, fighting Big Tech, fighting for life. He has not once that I know of talked about his accomplishments in office. If he has, he's misled people about the Alamo about his lack of ability to get money to Houston and sending it all to other places."

Paxton, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, vowed that he'll keep fighting for Texas, and pointed out that the polls have him up by at least 30 points.

The attorney general on Monday also spoke out against the Biden administration's continued efforts to lift the Title 42 restrictions at the border, including appealing a Louisiana judge's ruling to keep the COVID-19 expulsions in place.

"If I leave the country and I come back, I have to get a negative test and they won't let me back in if I had COVID," Paxton said. "The idea that they're going to appeal is not surprising. They've done everything possible to make it easier for the cartels to bring as many people here as possible as fast as possible. Title 42 is sort of the last vestige of federal law protecting us, and the Biden administration is seeking to get rid of that last hope for, and we're going to keep fighting."

Paxton said there is "no way we can be prepared," or that other states can be prepared for the higher numbers of people who will come into the country, or the risk of higher crime if Title 42 is lifted.

"This is just continuing lawlessness by the Biden administration," said Paxton. "We've got several court cases, including remain in Mexico, that could be coming through by June and hopefully will help force the Biden administration to follow federal law."

Paxton also commented on national news, saying that while he doesn't often agree with Biden, he does when it comes to the statement the president made concerning committing U.S. troops if Taiwan is invaded by China.

"I do think we should help Taiwan in whatever way we can," Paxton said. "They've been an ally of ours for decades and they are a place of freedom. And I think whatever we can do to help them, I think we should do."

