Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: 'Lazy' Harris Owns 'Terrible Record'

Republicans should focus on Vice President Kamala Harris' "terrible record," Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday, adding that the Democrat presumptive nominee is "ill-informed" and "lazy."

"We need to focus on her record, which is terrible. ... She has been wrong on just about everything," Tenney said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

In the days after President Joe Biden endorsed Harris to replace him in the 2024 presidential race, several Republican lawmakers called her the DEI president, suggesting she had become the presumptive Democratic nominee on the basis of her gender and race.

"And she also has proven all these things," Tenney said.

"She was appointed to be the head of the border to go down and to analyze what the root causes were, why people are coming across the border. She never pursued it. She never did anything with it," Tenney said. "She's basically ill-informed and she's lazy. I mean, let's just be honest. And I think that's more the strategy to go after her, because women want to look up to strong women leaders who are credible.

"There are a lot of wonderful women role models around the world now, and women who are doing well, excelling."

"Let's focus on credibility and focus on her accomplishments; her accomplishments are bad ... and I think that's really important," she added. "She has done nothing as vice president other than a lot of the negative things that we've heard. She’s bad on immigration. She's got the most far left record in the U.S. Senate before she got in.

"She was the deciding vote, I think, on the infrastructure bill and also on the American Rescue Plan, huge bills that did nothing but promote the climate agenda and the failed policies of the left, which, by the way, have led us into this incredible inflation, high prices and a terrible economy, on top of all these things.

"This is her record. This is what we need to talk about. It's a great record to run against."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com