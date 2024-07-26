Trump: WWIII Could Happen if Harris Elected

Former President Donald Trump on Friday suggested that World War III could happen if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the 2024 presidential election.

"We'll see how it goes. But if it all works out, if we win, it'll be very simple. It's all going to work out. And very quickly," Trump told reporters as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago resort home.

"If we don't, you're going to end up with major wars in the Middle East. And maybe a third World War. You are closer to a third World War right now than at any time since the Second World War. We've never been so close because we have incompetent people running the country."

Netanyahu traveled to Florida to meet with Trump after meeting with President Joe Biden and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Harris in Washington, D.C., following his Wednesday address to Congress.

Harris after the meeting said she told the Israeli prime minister that she "will always ensure that Israel is able to defend itself, including from Iran and Iran-backed militias such as Hamas and Hezbollah."

"I also expressed with the prime minister my serious concern about the scale of human suffering in Gaza, including the death of far too many innocent civilians. And I made clear my serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there," she added, calling for an end to the war and the release of all hostages held in Hamas captivity.

Her comments reportedly irked Netanyahu, according to an Israeli official, specifically the fact that Harris spoke about the hostage and cease-fire deal as an end to the war. Israel maintains its position that it will resume fighting after the deal is implemented.