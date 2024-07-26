Wall Street Journal Poll: Harris Trails Trump by 2 Points

Vice President Kamala Harris is trailing former President Donald Trump by 2 points, according to a new poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal.

The poll, conducted after President Joe Biden exited the presidential race, shows Harris wielding 47% of support among registered voters to Trump's 49% support.

While still trailing Trump by 2 points, Harris outperforms Biden in the same poll from earlier this month in which she trailed Trump by 6 points, reported The Hill.

Harris' favorability among registered voters rose 11 points from earlier this month, from 35% to 46%.

Of those polled, 76% said they felt enthusiastic about their preferred presidential candidate, and 21% said they didn't feel enthusiastic about any of the presidential candidates. Only 25% said they strongly approve of the job Harris has done as vice president.

The poll was conducted between July 23 and 25, featuring 1,000 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, according to the Journal.