Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Not Surprised by Cuomo's Resignation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation didn't come as much of a surprise to Rep. Claudia Tenney, who told Newsmax Wednesday that she knew the findings of the state assembly's Judiciary Committee wouldn't be good for him and had predicted on Sunday that he would probably resign.

"I also know Gov. Cuomo pretty well," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I served in the state assembly (and) I've been calling for his resignation since 2014 when he created an anti-corruption commission that got too close to him, and he shut it down."

Tenney said she'd also called for Cuomo's resignation after Joseph Percoco, Cuomo's close friend and trusted aide, was sentenced to prison in 2018 for accepting more than $300,000 in bribes, and most recently over the governor's role in the nursing home deaths during the early part of the pandemic.

"This is just sort of the icing on the cake, but there is so much more than this scandal of this and not to undermining all the seriousness of the sexual allegations, and in this case, he was potentially a serial sexual assaulter, as has been disclosed," said Tenney. "There are a lot more serious issues with Gov. Cuomo that are actually actionable that have hurt New Yorkers across the nation."

She added that Cuomo's accusers should be applauded, but "there is a lot more that's going on in New York that's going to be uncovered," and said that "hopefully Cuomo will be held accountable as we move forward."

Tenney also said she's concerned that Cuomo isn't leaving office for two more weeks.

"I think it's very suspicious," she said. "He's up to something, and he doesn't want to give up his credentials ... I think it's very difficult for him, so he's going to be scrambling in the next two weeks. He's been huddled in the governor's mansion, trying to figure out what he can do next, while he still has the reins of power."

Tenney continued that she is concerned that Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will not have the "strength or the gravitas to hold back the far left" when she assumes Cuomo's seat.

"Remember we took out Saddam Hussein who was a horrible monster, but we really didn't have a great replacement," said Tenney. "The Democratic bench looks an awful lot like people who succumb to (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and the far left, the 'squad,' because that's who's actually running New York right now."

Tenney also said she hopes New Yorkers will "get some common sense" and elect a good Republican to clean up after Cuomo.

