NY State Reps. to Newsmax: NY Must Seek 'Accountability' From Cuomo

Two New York state Republican legislators vow to pursue not only impeachment of now-resigning Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but "accountability" related to his nursing home mandate and other "scandals," they told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"We did have a meeting scheduled for Monday at 9:30 a.m. ET, so my assumption will be that we will have that meeting and at that point, we will discuss what the next steps will be, but make no mistake: There needs to be accountability," Rep. Michael Tannousis, R-Staten Island, told Tuesday's "Spicer & Co."

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be transitioning to take over for Cuomo once his 14-day lame-duck period expires, but Tannousis added she has been working with that administration, too, so the question looms what did show know and when did she know it with regard to the nursing home mandate and alleged obfuscation of data of the COVID-19 deaths tied to it.

"The past week has shown the New York state taxpayer the level of corruption that is occurring in Albany, and we have to put that to bed," Tannousis added to co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith. "We do definitely need to know exactly what, if anything, Lt. Gov. Hochul knew during this whole situation."

Impeachment will not be the only "accountability" sought, even if it were to come after Cuomo officially leaves office in 14 days.

"He obviously comes from a generation that he feels excuses harassment from the sexual harassment laws that he had a part in putting in place in New York state," Rep. Melissa Miller, R-Long Island, said. "Why is he not held to the same standard that he expects everybody else to be held to? I don't know.

"He's still the governor for at least 14 more days. He needs to be held accountable, not just for the sexual harassment, but for the nursing home deaths, for the book deal, corruption that's surrounding him. There's so many questionable areas and investigations going on that this needs to move forward."

Tannousis lamented Democrats had been reluctant to act on the governor's malfeasance until Attorney General Letitia James' report on his alleged sexual harassment and "hostile and toxic work environment."

"Make no mistake, the Republicans have been putting pressure in regard to this matter for the past year," Tannousis said. "The Republicans have been the ones that have been putting the pressure when the issues with the nursing homes came out, before we even knew they were sexual harassment allegations.

"So we have been going forward as a block, as a united front, from the very beginning. And you know, Democrats only started going against him once the sexual harassment claims came forward.

"Our party, myself included, will continue to put pressure so that we do have accountability for these matters," he concluded.

