Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Democrats 'Flooding' Texas With Cash To Beat Me

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday he is fighting for his political life because Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and billionaire Democrat donor George Soros are "flooding" Texas with millions of dollars to defeat him.

"We are still in the middle of an epic battle," Cruz told "Finnerty." "Chuck Schumer has been explicit that I'm his No. 1 target in the country. And they are flooding the state of Texas with cash. This is right now the single most expensive Senate race in the entire country. Chuck Schumer and George Soros are spending more than $100 million trying to beat me.

"If you're a hardcore partisan Democrat, after Donald Trump, there is nobody in the country you want to beat more than me. So they are flooding the state with cash. There are attack ads. Every other ad on TV is an attack ad. I'll tell you, in the last month, we have had a dozen polls that show this is a one-point or a two-point or three-point race. We're getting massively outspent."

The RealClearPolitics polling average has Cruz, running for a third term in the solidly Republican state against Democrat Rep. Colin Allred, ahead by 4.1 percentage points (49.4%-45.3%).

Cruz's last election in 2018 might have foreshadowed the fight he would face this year. That year, Democrats spent big to prop up former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who Cruz ended up defeating by just 2.6 percentage points (50.9%-48.3%). Trump won Texas by 9 points in 2016 and 5.6 points in 2020.

Cruz noted he's not getting any help from Republican leadership in the Senate.

"I'll tell you, it's exacerbated by the fact that [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell [R-Ky.] has the largest Republican super PAC in the country, $400 million, and he is spending zero in Texas," Cruz said. "The swamp does not want conservatives to win."

Cruz said turnout is going to be important this year.

"Make sure to show up and vote," he said. "Whether you live in Texas or whether you live in every other state, make sure you show up, particularly in the swing states. Bring everyone out you can."

