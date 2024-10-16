WATCH TV LIVE

Ted Cruz Widens Texas Senate Race Lead, Poll Shows

By    |   Wednesday, 16 October 2024 04:46 PM EDT

A slim lead for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, widened against his challenger, Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, according to poll from the University of Houston released Wednesday.

The poll, which surveyed likely voters in Texas, found that about 50% of voters plan to vote for Cruz, while 46% will vote for Allred; 3% are undecided and about 1% support Libertarian Party candidate Ted Brown.

A poll from the University of Houston in August found Cruz holding a lead of 2 percentage points over Allred.

The university poll notes that Cruz holds a strong advantage among men (56% to Allred's 41%), which may outweigh Allred's advantage among women (51% to 44%). Latino voters are almost evenly split, with 48% backing Allred and 45% supporting Cruz.

According to RealClearPolitics, Cruz leads Allred in polls by an average of 4 percentage points. Cruz won reelection in 2018, beating Democrat Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke by less than 3 percentage points.

