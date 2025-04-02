Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Democrats, Media Complicit in Joe Biden Scandal

As new details emerge about then President Joe Biden's mental decline, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax Wednesday every Democrat was complicit in a coverup.

"The entire thing is a scandal and it's a scandal that was right out in the open for four years," Cruz said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Every Democrat was complicit. Kamala Harris was complicit. Every member of the Biden Cabinet was complicit. Every Democrat senator was complicit. Every Democrat House member was complicit. They all knew."

Cruz said it was clear to everyone Biden was suffering from dementia.

"They knew that he could not function. They knew he could not serve as commander in chief," Cruz said. "Our enemies knew that as well. America was at enormous danger because no enemy of America was afraid of Joe Biden. He was an addled man, no longer with the mental capacity to do his job. They all knew."

The entire corporate media — ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC lied to the public about Biden's decline, Cruz said.

"They all engaged in active lying," Cruz said. "They would ridicule you. They would attack you. They would come after you. When I said over a year ago that I believe Joe Biden was not going to be the nominee, the corporate media mocked me for spreading crazy conspiracy theories.

"They might as well have said I had a tinfoil hat on. It was the reality that they knew, and they happily and willingly lied to the American people."

