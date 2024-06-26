Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Supreme Court Decision 'Sets Bad Precedent'

The Supreme Court in siding with the Biden administration in a dispute with Republican-led states over how far the federal government can go to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security "sets a bad precedent," Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax.

"I sort of saw it coming. If you remember the day I went to that argument and I was in the chamber there, and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson actually says to the solicitor general from Louisiana, she goes, 'Counselor, you've got the First Amendment hamstringing the government,'" Jordan said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Carl Higbie: Frontline."

"I wanted to jump up and say, That's the stinking point — what are you talking about? and this is the justice on the most important court in the world. So, I sort of thought we were going to get a bad decision. God Bless [Samuel] Alito and [Clarence] Thomas and [Neil] Gorsuch for their dissent. I haven't had a chance to read it, but I've been told by some of the lawyers on our committee it's really good."

By a 6-3 vote, the justices threw out lower-court rulings that favored Louisiana, Missouri, and other parties in their claims that officials in the Democratic administration leaned on the social media platforms to unconstitutionally squelch conservative points of view.

The states had argued that White House communications staffers, the surgeon general, the FBI, and the U.S. cybersecurity agency are among those who applied "unrelenting pressure" to coerce changes in online content on social media platforms.

Jordan said the irony, "of course, is when they say the government is allowed to pressure social media companies on things it thinks is misinformation, meanwhile the government has given us all kinds of misinformation.

"Think about COVID. Everything they told us was false. Masks work, that wasn't true. Six feet was based on science, that came from nowhere. And yet they're allowed to tell social media companies what's misinformation?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com