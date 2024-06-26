Rep. Jordan Decries Supreme Court's Murthy Ruling

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on Wednesday criticized the Supreme Court's decision to decline to impose limits in how President Joe Biden's administration communicates with social media platforms, saying that the ruling goes against constitutional rights to freedom of expression.

"The First Amendment is first for a reason, and the freedom of expression should be protected from any infringement by the government," the Ohio Republican said in a statement Wednesday. "Our country benefits when ideas can be tested and debated fairly on their merits, whether online or in the halls of Congress."

The justices ruled by 6-3 in the case of Murthy v. Missouri, to overturn a lower court's decision from 2023 that found that federal officials likely violated the First Amendment and protections for free speech, rejecting a challenge that Missouri, Louisiana, and five individuals made on free speech grounds about how officials had encouraged social media sites to remove posts deemed as misinformation, including on COVID and elections.

Jordan said his committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government have uncovered that the "Biden administration engaged in a censorship campaign in violation of the First Amendment."

He added that "we respectfully disagree with the court's decision" but called for laws to address the issue.

"Our investigation has shown the need for legislative reforms, such as the Censorship Accountability Act, to better protect Americans harmed by the unconstitutional censorship-industrial complex," Jordan said. "Our important work will continue."