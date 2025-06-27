Rep. Bergman to Newsmax: High Court Ruling Marks 'Return to Sanity'

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Friday that a new Supreme Court ruling that limits the power of federal judges to issue nationwide orders opposing presidential decisions marks "a return to sanity."

Bergman told "National Report" that he believed the ruling may be the first among a series to come and shows commonsense.

"So when you have these cases being brought through the system and the victory that the courts have given President [Donald] Trump and that we're gonna have some more of here in the near future, it shows a little bit of a return to sanity in our legal system."

The Supreme Court ruled on a 6-3 vote to approve the request from the Trump administration to reduce the impact of three nationwide injunctions issued by U.S. District Court judges to block enforcement of a Trump order relating to the issue of people being allowed to claim birthright citizenship.

Judges in Washington, Maryland and Massachusetts took a stand against the president's order and imposed nationwide effect on their rulings. They'll now need to reconsider that approach.

Bergman said this was not just a legal question. "These are leftist activist judges," he said, who are "seeking to do one thing: to destroy our country by first destroying the Donald Trump second administration."

He said that the message to federal judges is to be careful how they approach decisions from Trump. "And it also sends the message," he said that "you can't make everything a federal case. And that's not how it works, and that's not how the founders set it up to work."

Bergman also applauded a ruling from the Supreme Court allowing parents to pull their kids from school classes where material contrary to their religious beliefs was being taught. He said it "shows that we truly are a country of laws not just a country of lawyers who are trying, in some cases, [to] subvert the law or use the laws against good human dignity and our human rights."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com